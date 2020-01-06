|
|
Christine Black
Leslie - Christine Black was the youngest child of five children born to Roy and Rosetta Buie on March 29,1937 in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rosetta Buie, and her brothers, Garfield, John Wesley, and Charlie, sister; Marylee Henderson, and son, Winfred "Winnie".
Mrs. Christine Black passed away January 3, 2020 in Leslie, Michigan. She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 65 years, Matthew Black; daughter, Angelina (Lamar) Knox, Holt, Michigan; sons, Michael Black, Raymond (Michelle) Black, both of Leslie; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Black will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-6pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. Saint Joseph Street, Lansing, MI 48933.
Services to celebrate Christine's life will be held Friday, January 10, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10-11am, followed by the funeral service at 11am at New Hope COGIC, 6025 S. Waverly Rd., Lansing, MI 48911.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020