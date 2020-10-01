Christine Dorothy Ransom
Lansing - Christine Dorothy Ransom, 84, died on September 27, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Christine was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing her love of food with friends and family whether it be cake decorating, making Christmas candy and cookies, catering for friends, or just making a fancy dinner with crystal and fine china for her family. Christine retired from Michigan Millers' Cafeteria after 30 years of distinguished service. Christine was very active in her church, Bethlehem Lutheran, and served on numerous committees, including organizing the funeral dinners and helping with the newsletters and programs. Christine's favorite time of year was Christmas, where she would make hard candy with her grandchildren and create delicious treats for the Ransom Christmas Eve family gatherings. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she cherished every moment with them.
Christine married the love of her life, John Ransom, on July 1, 1955, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage this summer. Christine is predeceased by her oldest son, John T. Ransom, Jr. She is survived by her husband John, son Richard (Jeanette) Ransom, grandchildren Michael (Leah) Ransom, Jennifer (James) Hamilton, Richard (Heather) Ransom, and Jessica (Corey) Scutt, along with great grandchildren Devin Ransom, Riley Ransom, and Alexis Hamilton. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Christine's life will be planned for the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church General Fund, 549 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing, MI 48910. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com
.