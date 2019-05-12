Christine Emily McKinnon



Haslett - A life well-lived is most noteworthy! Christine passed away at Sparrow Hospital on May 10, 2019 with her loving husband and family by her side. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Jaime Galindo; and, her sons, Benjamin Godoshian and Malcolm Skye McKinnon. She is also survived by her mother, Dolores Goetz; sisters, Carol Ray (Rod) and Cathy Goetz-Perry (Dave Rusciolelli); brother, Fred Goetz (Deb); and many other dear and loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Wilton (Bill) Goetz. Christine was one of those rare individuals who took the cards that she was dealt and came out with a winning hand! She was a noted scholar, receiving her BA and MA in English Education with additional post graduate work at MSU. Chris served as faculty, taught creative writing, psychology, and communications and facilitated writing workshops at several mid-Michigan institutions and colleges. She excelled at her craft as author of several books, poetry, short stories, and was internationally published.



Christine was born at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and spent her toddler years at an old farmhouse on Meridian Road in Meridian Township. From there, the family expanded resulting in two moves; first to James Avenue and then to a prominent two story brick house on Grand River in downtown Williamston, where Chris spent her childhood until graduation. Chris attended the Williamston schools and graduated in the Top Ten with college prep major. While attending high school, Chris worked part time at the local movie theater as the "popcorn girl." She was a member of the National Honor Society, the American Field Service, Class Council, Drama Club and was unofficial school fashionista. Chris was a talented musician, earning the first flutist chair in the high school band and was an active member of the Williamston United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a youth leader.



Chris' family was her greatest love, and her two sons, Ben and Skye meant the world to her. At the same time, she somehow managed to teach, pursue her writing career and expand her education.



She did it all with a smile on her face, quick wit and a pen at hand so not to lose a creative thought. She loved to read and in semi-retirement was working her way through the alphabet on books from the public library, often having to coordinate equal lap time for her contending cats while she read.



As no words, and especially these few, can sum up the totality of a person's life; that is so true here. Chris touched the lives of many people in many ways and we are all the better for it. She is and will be greatly missed but will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 17, 6 p.m., Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 1730 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service.



Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Christine to the Capital Area District Library, P. O. Box 40719, Lansing, MI 48901-7919 or Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 West Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906.



On line condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary