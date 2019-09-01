Services
Atwood Family Funeral Home - CBASIN
419 WEST C STREET
Basin, WY 82410
(307) 568-2041
Christine Clarke
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
831 N. 6th St.
Christine Mavourneen (Leach) Clarke


1964 - 2019
Christine Mavourneen (Leach) Clarke
Christine Mavourneen (Leach) Clarke

Greybull, WY - Christine Mavourneen (Leach) Clarke, 55, formerly of Mason and Jackson, went to be with her Lord Aug. 10 in Greybull, WY. Chris was born Jan. 12, 1964, in Chicago. At age 4 she moved to Mason with her parents and was a 1983 graduate of Mason High School. She was very adventurous, trying several different careers, and was talented in so many areas. She formerly worked at the A&W Restaurant, City Limits, Speedway and DSN in Mason. She loved her God, her family, walking/hiking and rock hunting among other things. She was quick-witted and always put a smile on your face. She is survived by her husband, James Clarke of Greybull; a son, Corey (Tia) Peterson of Michigan Center; a daughter, Casey (Cody) Hagstrom of Greybull; her parents, Hugh and Jill Leach of Mason; four grandbabies and many cousins. She is also survived by two stepchildren and 11 step grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Daniel and Dolores Haley of Mason and Gerald and Elsie Leach of Apache Junction, AZ. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at All Saints Lutheran Church with Pastor Christin Fawcett officiating. A lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
