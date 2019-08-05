|
Christine Russell Crawford
Williamston - Christine Russell Crawford passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born October 18, 1927, in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of Donald and Margaret (McIntyre) Whyte. She graduated from The Queen's College Glasgow as a dietician. In 1967 she immigrated to Williamston with her husband, Dugald, and two young children. She worked as a Dietary Specialist for many years at McPherson Hospital in Howell. After Dugald passed in 1996, she married Warren Cox in 1999. Christine and Warren traveled the world until his passing in 2007. Surviving are her brother, Donald Whyte of North Bay, Canada; two children, Pete (Peggy) Crawford and Margaret Griffes; two step-children, Lisa (Norm) Fredericks and Neil (Vanessa) Cox; grandchildren, Craig Griffes, Laura (John) Kemler, Christine (Brandon) Bennett, Andrew (Kirstin) Crawford; step-grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, and David Fredericks; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Ian Kemler, Kennadee, Liem, and Eli Griffes, Margaret, Mabel, Austin, and Meredith Bennett, Callie and Cade Crawford. The family will hold private services at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 5, 2019