Christopher Allen Cook
Christopher Allen Cook

Fowlerville - Christopher Allen Cook, 71, passed away July 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 29th, 1949 to Darwin Kobold and Beldora Cook. He graduated from New Carlisle high school, class of 1967. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by the love of his life and partner, Evelyn Paana Aronson, his brother Howard (Jo) 4 children: Crystal Cook, Lacy Brooks (Mark), Cynthia Lowe, and Eric G. Aronson (Rebecca). Chris had 6 grandchildren: J.T. Hardy, Dayton Unger, Anson Brooks, Penelope Brooks, Eric Lowe, Lillian Aronson.

He loved creating HO railroad train designs. Chris loved MSU sports, especially women's basketball. Casino trips with "the gang", reading science fiction, playing board games and cards, traveling in the UP of Michigan, making delicious wine and sharing it with friends, golfing, gardening and watching reruns of Chicago PD and Law and Order are some of his other interests. He had a great sense of humor and every day it gave him great pleasure to call his grandson (Eric) to tell him the Joke of the day. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed

He has been cremated based on his wishes. No service at this time. Arrangements made by Herrmann funeral home in Fowlerville.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
