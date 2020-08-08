1/1
Christopher Allen Cook
Christopher Allen Cook

Fowlerville - Christopher Allen Cook, 71, passed away July 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 29th, 1949 to Darwin Kobold and Beldora Cook. He graduated from New Carlisle high school, class of 1967. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by the love of his life and partner, Evelyn Paana Aronson, his brother Howard (Jo) 4 children: Crystal Cook, Lacy Brooks (Mark), Cynthia Lowe, and Eric G. Aronson (Rebecca). Chris had 6 grandchildren: J.T. Hardy, Dayton Unger, Anson Brooks, Penelope Brooks, Eric Lowe, Lillian Aronson.

He loved creating HO railroad train designs. Chris loved MSU sports, especially women's basketball. Casino trips with "the gang", reading science fiction, playing board games and cards, traveling in the UP of Michigan, making delicious wine and sharing it with friends, golfing, gardening and watching reruns of Chicago PD and Law and Order are some of his other interests. He had a great sense of humor and every day it gave him great pleasure to call his grandson (Eric) to tell him the Joke of the day. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed

He has been cremated based on his wishes. No service at this time. Arrangements made by Herrmann funeral home in Fowlerville.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herrmann Funeral Home
1005 East Grand River Ave
Fowlerville, MI 48836
517-223-8656
Memories & Condolences
August 5, 2020
Dawn Potter
Daughter
August 4, 2020
Chris was a friend, we played darts and drank together. Rode motorcycles together. He was fun and very smart. I am sad to hear of him passing. I seen him at the Legion 303 by accident one time and he was still the same ole Chris. Heaven gained another angel. Rip my friend.
Ann Marie Horn
Friend
August 4, 2020
Chris became my stepdad in the late 70's. I gave him a hard time for many years, as I was his first redheaded stepchild.
We butted heads until I became an adult. He always said we were supposed to butt heads because we were both Aries(the ram).
Made sense!
He was the coolest stepdad I could have ever asked for. He was always in touch with the latest things. We had MTV & cable TV before anyone I knew. He got us an Atari when it first came out and him and I would play PacMan for HOURS!
Chris is the reason I love country road drives, he would pack us all in the car and we'd just go on drives to nowhere specific.
When it was my wedding day, I was thankful to have my birth dad and Chris both walk me down the isle, because I loved them both as my dad and didn't want to choose between them.
Chris also made my wedding cake.
He was a good man and a great stepdad that I miss so much.
Forever in our hearts & memories.
Dawn Marie
Dawn Potter
Daughter
August 3, 2020
Kim
Friend
August 3, 2020
Lacy
Daughter
August 3, 2020
You're the smartest, funniest, silliest man I've ever known. I miss you Daddy I wish we could just pick up the phone and talk for hours without worries. I miss your insight, I miss your voice.
Lacy
Daughter
August 1, 2020
harmony L inman
Daughter
August 1, 2020
Chris was my stepdad from the age of 2 all the way up till I was 19, he was a good person, I have fond memories of him taking me and my sister to the bakery where he worked so we could help him out for the day, Miss you Chris! I love you Lacy
Harmony.
Daughter
August 1, 2020
I worked w Chris and he became a mentor to me. We worked together we took long rides on our motorcycles. All around good man and a great friend. I’m glad I got to see you before the Covid hit and I’m glad we got to catch up. Rest In Peace my friend. Lots of love.
Pete
Pete potter
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dawn Potter
Daughter
August 1, 2020
I love you Daddy. I will always be your little girl and I miss you so much.
Lacy
Daughter
August 1, 2020
Ann Horn
Friend
