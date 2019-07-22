Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 42
1000 Lawrence Hwy
Charlotte , MI
Christopher Paul Greathouse

Christopher Paul Greathouse

Lansing - Christopher Paul Greathouse (aka Fathead) lost his long battle with cancer on Friday July 19, 2019. Chris is survived by his parents Jerry and Eleanor Greathouse, his sisters Kat (Art) Krum, Gayle Greathouse, his children Makayla (Dylan) Haigh, Kaitlynn (Travis Frankin) Axel and Preston Axel, his grandson Amos Christopher Haigh, his nephew Jerry (Ashley) Wyman, niece Kacie Moody, many great nieces and nephews and friend Danette Axel.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday July 28, 2019 at the American Legion Post 42 1000 Lawrence Hwy Charlotte from 2 to 5 pm, We are asking that you do not send flowers or plants for the celebration, but if you would like to make a donation to cover his final expenses please contact his sisters Kat Krum and Gayle Greathouse.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 22, 2019
