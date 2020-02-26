Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
1010 Lansing Street
Mason, MI
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
St. James Catholic Church
1010 Lansing Street
Mason, MI
Chuck Dadswell Sr.


1935 - 2020
Chuck Dadswell Sr. Obituary
Chuck Dadswell Sr.

Holt - Chuck Dadswell Sr., age 84, of Holt, Michigan passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020. Chuck was born June 14, 1935 in Redford Township, Michigan.

Visitation and a memorial mass will be held for Chuck on March 14, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. with mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 1010 Lansing Street, Mason, Michigan 48854.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Chuck to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2260 East Saginaw Street, East Lansing, Michigan 48823 or Knights of Columbus 9182, 1010 Lansing Street, Mason, Michigan 48854.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grbdmason.com for the Dadswell family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 8, 2020
