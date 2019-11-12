|
|
Cindy A. Horman
DeWitt - Cindy A. Horman died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born August 2, 1957 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Larry and Yvonne (Jennings) Rogers. Cindy was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting and flower gardening. She loved spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren and was instrumental in founding Peter's Sunshine Project. She was an insurance agent for the Reed Insurance Agency in DeWitt for several years. Surviving is her husband, Bill; son, Jacob (Jamie) Horman of Sheridan; three daughters, Jennifer Horman of Huntersville, NC, Stacey (Peter III) Kurncz of Elsie, Erica (Joel) Edwards of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren, Kirk, Nolan and Margo Edwards, Brody and Kooper Kurncz; one sister, Cathy (Gary) Moubray; two brothers, Mike (Beth) Rogers and Paul (Kim) Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Peter Kurncz IV. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8990 Church Rd., St. Johns with Pastor Timothy Bayer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 6-8 PM Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-8 Wednesday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Peter's Sunny Day Foundation or St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019