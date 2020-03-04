|
Cindy Corey Golec
Chicago, IL - Cindy was born December 21, 1949 and died suddenly at her home in Chicago on February 29, 2020. Born in Lansing, she graduated from Waverly High School in 1968 where she was a debate team champion. After attending Lansing Community College, her journey began. She moved to Chicago and began a 30 year career in hotel development as a devoted and well respected employee. It was there that she met "the love of her life", Roger Golec. They were married on December 23, 2003. She was a lifelong member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rita and Joseph Corey. She is survived by husband, Roger; brother, Craig Corey; uncles, Fawaz (Awatef) Fawaz, and Sudki (Ensauf) Fawaz of Lebanon; step-children, Dawn (T.J.) Johnson and Anthony (Laura) Golec; 2 grandchildren, Natalee and McKenzie; cousin and lifelong best friend, Denise Gamel Almas; along with numerous close cousins and friends. A memorial service will be announced later. Contributions can be made to the in memory of Cindy. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020