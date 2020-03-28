|
Claire Bernice Faiver
Milwaukee - Claire Bernice Faiver of Milwaukee, WI, was born to eternal life on March 26, 2020, age 81. Beloved wife of John Walsh. Loving mother of Anne (Nicholaus) Wiberg and Tim (Falon Graff) Walsh. Proud grandmother of Homer, Lincoln, Corbin, Madeleine, and Ari. Dear sister of Kenneth (Rosemary) Faiver, Mary Therese (Dennis) Swanson, Joan (Alex) Spitzley, and Thomas (Sue Anne) Faiver. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kind friend to many.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020