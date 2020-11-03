1/1
Claire J. Anderson Kennedy
Claire J Anderson Kennedy

Hermansville - Claire J. Anderson Kennedy, 73, Hermansville, passed away on Friday October 30, 2020 at Dickinson County Memorial Hospital in Iron Mountain, MI. She was born on January 18, 1947 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late David and Ruth (Matthews) Chapman. On September 3, 2005 she married Dale Kennedy in Las Vegas.

She is survived by her husband and four children: Jennifer (Katie Williams) Anderson, Jonathon (Angela) Anderson, Michelle (Randy) Carlson and Heather Childs, a brother: Bob (Jan) Chapman, seven grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Claire was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Bill Chapman. Her smile and great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time.The Allo Coolman Funeral Homes are assisting the Kennedy family. Please visit www.allofh.com to send online condolences to her family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
