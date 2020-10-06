Clara Couthen



Lansing - Clara Jean Couthen, age 85, passed away gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, October 3, in her home, where she was surrounded by the love of her family.



She was born and raised in Pinola, MS on July 13, 1935 to Percy A. and Mallie Mae McIntosh. Clara Jean McIntosh married the love of her life, John E. Couthen on April 21, 1956. Together they quickly built a life of love and companionship over the next 64 years.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mount Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Rd., with Pastor Louis Dixon of Abundant Grace Faith Church officiating. There will be a private family burial service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive all loved ones from 1-6 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Riley Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mount Hope Church.



The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the wonderful support provided by Compassus Hospice Care.









