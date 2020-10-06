1/1
Clara Couthen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Couthen

Lansing - Clara Jean Couthen, age 85, passed away gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, October 3, in her home, where she was surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born and raised in Pinola, MS on July 13, 1935 to Percy A. and Mallie Mae McIntosh. Clara Jean McIntosh married the love of her life, John E. Couthen on April 21, 1956. Together they quickly built a life of love and companionship over the next 64 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mount Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Rd., with Pastor Louis Dixon of Abundant Grace Faith Church officiating. There will be a private family burial service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive all loved ones from 1-6 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Riley Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mount Hope Church.

The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the wonderful support provided by Compassus Hospice Care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mount Hope Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riley Funeral Home - Lansing

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved