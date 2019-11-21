|
|
Clara Fast
Charlotte - Clara Virginia Fast, age 87, of Charlotte, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Eaton Community Palliative Care with her family by her side. She was born July 23, 1932, in Ripley, Mississippi the daughter of Martin and Ina (Willis) Mauney. At a young age Clara and her family moved to Michigan. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1950. On October 20, 1951, she married Richard "Dick" Fast in Angola, IN. Clara was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She adored each and every member of her family and cherished every moment they spent together. In 1981, Clara moved to Sarasota, Florida and spent nearly 17 years there. While in Florida she loved spending time at the beach and watching the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. In her spare-time she was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She liked movies and watching sporting events.
Clara is survived by her daughters: Sherri (Randy) Crandell, Michaelle "Micki" Smith, Kim Fast, Tracy Symonds; grandchildren: Nicole (Troy) Jamieson, Chad (Dawn) Crandell, Katherine Harmon, Ryan (Sonya) Harmon Emily (Ryan) Berning, Jeromi (Ashley) Klont-Braatz, Tyler (Samantha) Braatz, Jared Braatz; great grandchildren: Cole Jamieson, Evan Jamieson, Nolan Jamieson, Natalie Crandell, Lily Crandell, Maddie Crandell, Faith Crandell, Samuel Crandell, Chace Braatz, Bailey Braatz, Norah Braatz, Aryah Braatz, Beau Harmon, Gwendolyn Harmon, Kelly Kolk; sister, Linda (David) Stafford; sister-in-law, Laurel E. Mauney; close friends and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Dick Fast; and brother, Marty Mauney.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:30 P.M. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home with Pastor John Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Clara's memory to Eaton Community Palliative Care, 2675 S. Cochran, Charlotte, MI 48813.
To view Clara's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019