Clara Lee (Ellafrits) Nestle
Lakeview - Clara Lee (Ellafrits) Nestle, age 86, of Lakeview passed away on May 30, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital with her family by her side. Clara was born in Lakeview on May 6, 1933, the daughter of Grant and Francis "Genevieve" (Engerson) Ellafrits.
A celebration of Clara's life will take place on August, 17, 2019 at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, Michigan with Visitation at 4:00pm, Service at 5:00pm and a Fellowship and food service immediately following.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 3, 2019