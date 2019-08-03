Services
Brigham Funeral Chapel
9977 Howard City Edmore Rd
Lakeview, MI 48850
(989) 352-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Brigham Funeral Chapel
9977 Howard City Edmore Rd
Lakeview, MI 48850
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Brigham Funeral Chapel
9977 Howard City Edmore Rd
Lakeview, MI 48850
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Nestle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Lee (Ellafrits) Nestle


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Lee (Ellafrits) Nestle Obituary
Clara Lee (Ellafrits) Nestle

Lakeview - Clara Lee (Ellafrits) Nestle, age 86, of Lakeview passed away on May 30, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital with her family by her side. Clara was born in Lakeview on May 6, 1933, the daughter of Grant and Francis "Genevieve" (Engerson) Ellafrits.

A celebration of Clara's life will take place on August, 17, 2019 at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, Michigan with Visitation at 4:00pm, Service at 5:00pm and a Fellowship and food service immediately following.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now