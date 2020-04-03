Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Eugene Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Eugene Watts Obituary
Clarence Eugene Watts

Lansing - Clarence Eugene Watts passed away Friday, Mar. 26 in Metro Detroit. Clarence's distinct voice and robust laugh will be remembered by all. He was always in constant pursuit of life's offerings and never gave up on what the future may hold. Born June 29th 1955, Clarence found peace through his faith, friends and members at Word of Faith in Southfield, MI. He is survived by his cherished daughter Eren Watts. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Darlene Watts, parents SJ & Frankie (Streeter) Watts and his big sister Roslyn Jo Watts. Surviving relatives include his brothers Sanford (Ruth) Watts and Broderick Watts, his sister Kimberly (David) Matusz as well as his nieces, nephew and cousins. A memorial will be held this summer for family and friends. Condolences LSJ website.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -