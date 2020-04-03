|
|
Clarence Eugene Watts
Lansing - Clarence Eugene Watts passed away Friday, Mar. 26 in Metro Detroit. Clarence's distinct voice and robust laugh will be remembered by all. He was always in constant pursuit of life's offerings and never gave up on what the future may hold. Born June 29th 1955, Clarence found peace through his faith, friends and members at Word of Faith in Southfield, MI. He is survived by his cherished daughter Eren Watts. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Darlene Watts, parents SJ & Frankie (Streeter) Watts and his big sister Roslyn Jo Watts. Surviving relatives include his brothers Sanford (Ruth) Watts and Broderick Watts, his sister Kimberly (David) Matusz as well as his nieces, nephew and cousins. A memorial will be held this summer for family and friends. Condolences LSJ website.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020