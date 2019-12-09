Services
Clarence W. Schnabelrauch Obituary
Mason - Clarence was born June 22, 1923, in Dimondale, MI, to the late William and Ione Schnabelrauch. He passed away December 7, 2019, at age 96.

Clarence proudly served in the U.S. Army as a medic in the Philippines and Japan during WWII. He retired from Oldsmobile after 36 years. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed working on engines.

Clarence is survived by his daughter, Linda Marie Schnabelrauch; son, Robert (Linda Sue) Schnabelrauch, their children, Justin (Valerie), and Matthew (Alex) and children Riley and Henry; daughter, Debra (Lawrence) Zigler and children Joshua Swab and Michael Millsop; daughter, Mary Cody and her children, Ashley (Jason) Ritsema and Chelsey (Caitlin) Cody; brothers, Lewis and Lloyd (Susan) Schnabelrauch; sisters, Lorraine Proseus and Corla (William) Keys; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Erma L. Schnabelrauch, and sister Muriel Kinney.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Interment will follow in North Aurelius Cemetery. His family will receive relatives and friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lansing City Rescue Mission.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
