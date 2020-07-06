1/1
Claude Freeman Smith
Claude Freeman Smith

Holt - Claude Freeman Smith, age 83, of Holt, Michigan passed away on Sunday July 5, 2020. He was born August 5, 1936 in Fowlerville, MI, the son of William and Lucille (Roberts) Smith. He served in the United States Army in Korea. He was employed as a millwright at Fisher Body, retiring in 1996.

Surviving are his wife, Gail; children, Sherry (Fred) Sevic, Holli (Jim) Galovich, and Scott Smith; step-children, Greg (Therese) Schmitz, Kathy Schmitz, and Judith (Russ) Whipple; grandchildren, Randi Smith, William Sevic, Michael, Austin, Nolan, and Abby Schmitz, Foster, Lydia, and Grace Whipple. He was preceded in death by grandchildren, Tara Swain and Meagan Schmitz.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Thursday, July 9th at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to The Salvation Army.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
5176552158
