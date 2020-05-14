Claude Norton
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Norton

Wacousta - Claude Kane Norton of Wacousta passed away May 13, 2020. Claude was born October 6, 1924 in Grand Rapids to the late Claude and Julia (Kane) Norton. He graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School in 1942, proudly served his country in the Unites States Navy during WW II in Panama and then went on to receive his Bachelor's of Science Degree from Michigan State. Claude retired as a Bacteriologist from the State of Michigan Department of Public Health . As a young man, Claude was a high achiever and worked diligently to achieve Scouting's highest rank of Eagle Scout and continued to serve as Scout Leader for several years. His love of woodworking and working with his hands was evident when in his youth he built and flew model planes and a little later in life a pelican sail boat that was seaworthy. Claude also repaired and refurbished antique furniture for his family and friends. He enjoyed playing tennis, high diving, was an avid reader, taught and called round dancing and listened to classical music on WKAR. Claude had a "green thumb" and grew orchids, roses and African violets. He is survived by children, Joyce (John) Malene and Frederick (Marjorie) Norton; grandchildren, Frederick (Julie) Norton Jr. and Janet Norton; 2 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren along with nephews, Paul (Dena) Norton and Harvey Norton. Claude was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley on March 8, 2017 and his brothers Richard and Basil Norton. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. Rite of Committal will take place at Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Rapids. Memorial contributions in Claude's name may be given to the Capital Area Humane Society. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grand Ledge Independent from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Committal
Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved