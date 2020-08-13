1/1
Clayton Wesley Peak
1947 - 2020
Clayton Wesley Peak

Saginaw, MI - Age 72, passed away, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Clayton was born, December 19, 1947, in Lansing, Michigan the son of Herbert J. and Wavah (Smith) Peak. He was a proud Army veteran who enjoyed cooking great food for family and friends. Clayton was very personable to everyone he met. He worked at various hospitals and health care facilities doing various jobs. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Wavah Peak; brother, Howard White and sister, Carol White. He was preceded in death by his dear friend and foster sister, Vickie Von Berg; brother, Herb (Sheri) Peak; sisters, Sharon Halwarda and Janice Smith; nieces, Frostie Peak, Jamie Smith, Tami Peck and Angie Smith; nephews, Jeff Peck, Alan White and Ricky White; cousins, Desiree Palermo and Denise; friends, Lupe Torrez, Serge Torrez and Denny Fox. Also surviving is his devoted and beloved dog, Bond. Funeral Services will be held, Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel with Chaplain Steve Ezop officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Monday, August 17, 2020, from 9-11 AM at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to the Saginaw County Animal Care Center, 1312 Gratiot Ave., Saginaw, MI 48602, in memory of Clayton. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.








Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Lansing Chapel
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Lansing Chapel
