Clelia Mae (Keet) Dooley passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born July 28, 1924 to Edward and Vera (Nash) Comstock in Vicksburg, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis Dooley, her brother Roscoe Comstock, sisters Donna Baker, Mildred Stanley, and Betty Martin. She is survived by son Louis (Denise) Dooley of Zuni, VA, daughter Susan (Robert) Stevens of Holt, MI, grandson Jason Stevens of East Lansing, granddaughter Janelle (Christopher) Bowron of East Lansing, great granddaughter Juliet Bowron of East Lansing, and sister Mary Davis of Portage, MI.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
