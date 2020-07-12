Clement Herman Feldpausch
Fowler - Clement Herman Feldpausch, age 80, of Fowler, MI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.
In following Clement's wishes, a cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI.
Clement was born in Fowler, Michigan on November 23, 1939, the son of Raymond L. and Armella (Pohl) Feldpausch. He graduated from Fowler High School. Clement proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Clement worked for Federal Mogul for 30 years. He was a lifelong farmer and bee keeper. Clement was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and trapping. He enjoyed coaching 4H softball and supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting events. Clement taught his family the importance of hard work.
Clement is survived by his son Andrew (Darlene) Feldpausch of Kenosha, WI, daughter Vicky (Scott) Milner of Fowler, MI, daughter-in-law Evangeline Feldpausch of St. Johns, MI, 11 grandchildren: Caitlyn Feldpausch, Mikayla (Trevor) Birchmeier, Zachary (Jenae) Birchmeier, Andrew Birchmeier, Tyler (Keri) Milner, Travis (Jayme) Milner, Tanner Milner, Kyle Feldpausch, Stephanie (Alden) Kirvan, Wesley (Ashley) Robbe, and Valerie (Jerrod) Sattler; and 16 great-grandchildren: Emma, Hannah, Trey, Travis Jr, Trinadee, Tava, Ryen, Kaci, AJ, Braylen, Ayla, Beau, Bradlee, Chase, Lola, and Denver Curtis. He is also survived by 7 siblings: Therese Kramer, Leon Feldpausch, Francis Feldpausch, Raymond (Doris) Feldpausch, Casper (Therese) Feldpausch, Mary Ann (Anthony) Thelen, and Max Feldpausch; sister-in-law Adeline Feldpausch and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Curtis Feldpausch, grandson Ean Feldpausch, brother Bernard Feldpausch, sister Agatha Epkey, and sisters-in-law: Therese Feldpausch, Louise Feldpausch, and brother-in-law Alan Kramer.
The family will would like to thank the staff at Hazel Findlay for the excellent care and compassion shown to their father. The family requests that memorials may be made to Hazel Findlay Nursing Home (1101 Scott Road, St. Johns, Michigan 48879.) Online condolences for the family may be made by visiting Clement's obituary at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, Michigan.