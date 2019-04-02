Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
500 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Lansing, MI
More Obituaries for Cleve Stepter
Cleve Stepter Sr.


Cleve Stepter Sr. Obituary
Cleve Stepter, Sr.

Lansing - Mr. Cleve W. Stepter, Sr. June 28, 1931 ~ March 24, 2019

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Cleve W. Stepter, Sr. departed this world to rejoice in the presence of his Heavenly Father.

Cleve W. Stepter, Sr. was born on Sunday, June 28, 1931 to Willard and Rubie Stepter in Memphis, Tennessee. During his adolescent years, Cleve accepted Jesus as his personal Savior.

Cleve and Katie were united in Holy matrimony on October 2, 1955 in Lansing, Michigan. To this wonderful union, three children gifted, Lafedric, Cleve Jr., and Roderick.

Cleve united with Union Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Joel L. King. He served as Chairman of the Trustee Board for twelve years.

Cleve retired after 38 years of outstanding service at Fisher Body Lansing, as Superintendent of the Paint Division.

Cleve is survived by his beloved wife, Katie; sons, Lafedric (Rebecca) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Cleve, Jr. (Marian) of Lansing, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Angela Stepter of Lansing, Michigan; one sister, Deborah Williams of Colorado Springs, Co.; seven grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and supporting friends. He was preceded in his homegoing by his parents, two sisters, and one son, Roderick.

There will be visitation on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 3pm-6pm at Riley Funeral Home, Lansing, Michigan. Funeral service will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing, Michigan on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
