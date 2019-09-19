|
Cloyse G. Horton
Shelby - Cloyse G. Horton, 90, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Mercy Health - Mercy Campus in Muskegon. He was born January 22, 1929, in Chesaning, the son of Glen and Violet (Shuster) Horton.
Cloyse was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Oldsmobile Outdoor Club, and in 1977, retired after 30 years of service with Fisher Body.
Cloyse is survived by: his loving wife of 70 years, Marjorie Horton; daughters, Carol Bennett and Tammy Clark; son-in-law, Dennis Davis; daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Horton; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cloyse was preceded in death by: his parents, Glen and Violet Horton; and children, Linda Davis and Kenneth Horton.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3713 Jefferson Hwy, Grand Ledge, MI 48837.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 19, 2019