Rev. Clyde H. McDaniel Jr.
Rev. Clyde H. McDaniel Jr. went home to the Lord on October 15, 2020. He was born March 19th, 1928 in Ft Worth, Texas. At age seventeen, upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army in the spring of 1945. He graduated from Army Officer School in 1946. He was assigned to the 27th "Wolfhound" Regiment, of the 25th Infantry Division and served in the Army of Occupation in Japan as a First Lieutenant. Clyde attended the University of Oklahoma on the GI Bill and earned a degree in Geology. He then went to Union Theological Seminary in New York City, where he received his Masters of Divinity degree and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1955.
While at Oklahoma, Clyde met Harriet Harrer Cavert of Syracuse, New York. They were married, six months later, in September, 1950 and had almost seventy years of marriage together. She preceded him in death on May 25, 2020.
Clyde and Harriet raised four children, Martin Cavert McDaniel (Anne Ebetino McDaniel), Michael Cavert McDaniel (Ann Schiffer McDaniel), Lea Lynn McDaniel Walker (Asim Walker) and Mark Cavert McDaniel.
Besides the Church, he had three causes which he supported throughout his life: food scarcity, social justice and the environment. Rural life and a love of nature shaped his spirituality and his ministry. His life in the small towns of rural America continued with churches in Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and upstate New York. He was always willing to lend a hand, an ear, or an uplifting word to all who needed comfort or assistance. Whether in King Ferry, New York, or Chinle, Arizona, he helped all who knocked on his door. His assistance to others included serving on the local school board, as a volunteer firefighter in three different communities, an election official, and at local food banks.
In August 1963, he participated in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's March on Washington. In 1973, he spent a year as Chaplain on the hospital ship, SS Hope in Brazil. When semi-retired from the ministry, Clyde and Harriet McDaniel moved to the Southwest, and worked as missionaries. On Sundays, Rev. McDaniel would "ride the circuit" in his pickup truck from Chinle to Nazlini and then to Del Muerto, Arizona to minister to three small Navajo communities on the rim of Canyon de Chelly.
After 10 years removed from family and grandchildren, Clyde and Harriet spent two years in Appalachia, ministering to the poor, before truly retiring in Okemos in 1993. Clyde lived longer here than anywhere in his life; after 7 other states and a few countries, he declared that Michigan was his favorite.
Clyde loved birdwatching with Harriet. They spent many hours poring over bird books trying to identify exactly what birds they had seen. Clyde loved his flower and vegetable gardens and could make anything grow. Irises, tulips and daffodils were some of his favorites. In the last couple of years of his life he had hundreds of daffodils around his house in Okemos.
Because of his tough upbringing, he had an iron will and determination and an unflinching focus on what was important. He was unbendingly honest and unfailingly courteous. Despite a refusal to spend money on himself, he was generous to many groups and charities. Although small of stature, he had a heart as big as Texas. If he had any self-pride, it was that his handshake and his word formed an unbreakable trust.
Clyde is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Zimmerman of Litchfield, Illinois and Patricia M. Clark, of Billings, Montana, to whom he would always be known as "Mackey". Clyde and Harriet have nine grandchildren: Corrie McDaniel Shumaker (Jesse), Tessa McDaniel Janssen (Matt), Baraka Liu Walker (Ahesha), Kamaria Walker, Taalibah Walker, James McDaniel, Hilary McDaniel Stafford (Patrick), Cody McDaniel, and Luke McDaniel. Clyde and Harriet also had nine great grandchildren: Madeline Shumaker, Skyler Janssen, Lydia Janssen, Kimorah Walker, Kuran Walker, Kamilah Walker, Justice Walker, River Walker, and Jaliyah Walker.
In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family requests that donations be made in Clyde's name to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, P.O. Box 16224, Lansing MI 48901 or www.greaterlansingfoodbank.org
A Joint Memorial Service for Harriet and Clyde will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Okemos at a date in early December, 2020.