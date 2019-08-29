Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Clyde J. Pulling


1924 - 2019
Clyde J. Pulling Obituary
Clyde J. Pulling

Portland - Clyde J. Pulling, age 95, of Portland, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born August 3, 1924, the son of Clyde and Ruby (Felton) Pulling. Clyde was a man of great service and his mission in life was always to help others. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren; he also enjoyed gardening and tractors. Clyde owned and operated Fargo Gas Station for many years, managed Muffler Man, and eventually retired from Oldsmobile after 33 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 65 years, Juanita (Challender) Pulling; infant daughter, Gail; and he was the last surviving sibling in his family. Clyde is survived by his children, Stephen (Sheila) Pulling, Tina (David) Densmore, Keith (Shirley) Pulling, and Kevin (Tara) Pulling; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and special neighbors, Keith and Jane Pline.

The Funeral Service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Marilyn V. Danielson at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland. Interment will follow at Portland Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Portland V.F.W. #4090. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
