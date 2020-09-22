Cody Lee Wilson
Holt, MI - Cody Lee Wilson, 30, passed away peacefully September 14th, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Cody was born December 31st 1989 in Lansing, Michigan and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Holt Public Schools and worked at Crunchy's in East Lansing.
Cody was a loving, devoted father and an all-around social person. He was a lover of scratch off lottery tickets, a gun enthusiast, a nature lover, and master of the grill. He loved collecting hats, shoes, and jewelry. He loved all sports and was a lifelong fan of the Michigan State Spartans and Detroit Lions. Cody had the uncanny ability to make new friends everywhere he went and always kept people laughing. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Cody is survived by his mother and step-father, Robin and Kenneth Devaney; Step-mother Phyllis Wilson; and grandmother Tonya Green. His daughters Zyrah Baugh and Avery Wilson, and their Mother Raychel Baugh. His sisters; Tanya (Butch) Sweka, Kara (Toby) Wilson, and Erin Green. Step-sisters; Tammy (Fred) Cassidy, and Amy (Kourtney) Cassidy. His nephews; Jerrod Wilson, James Sweka, and Emilio Pupo-Rivero and his nieces; Abby Sweka, Maria Pupo-Rivero, and Nicole Greybill. His girlfriend Brecken Terry; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cody was preceded in death by his father David Wilson, paternal grandparents Walter and Virginia Wilson, and maternal grandfather Donald Green Sr.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that anyone wishing to honor Cody make a donation to his daughters' trust fund via his mother Robin Devaney. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com
. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel.