Dr. Colletta H. Moser
East Lansing - Dr. Colletta H. Moser, (aka Collette), at age 79, born Dec. 12, 1940, passed away Jan. 11, 2020 in Lansing, MI.
Colletta was a Labor Economist and Professor Emeritus at Michigan State University. She was the first tenured women faculty member in Agricultural Economics at MSU. In the 70's, she persevered and developed pioneer courses in women and work and was the President of the MSU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors. Colletta was well dressed and sported a hat. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed humor. She will be greatly missed for her courage, helping others and giving generously.
Services will be held at on Thursday January 16th at 11am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 1730 East Grand River Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823, with visitation one hour prior.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020