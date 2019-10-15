|
Colon L. Crowl
Mason - Colon Leon Crowl, a longtime resident of Vevay Township, Mason, was a loving husband of 73 years, father, grandfather, uncle, farmer and friend to all he met. Colon passed away peacefully knowing Jesus was guiding him to a pain free life. The love of family was with him at the time of passing, in the home he was born in (Vevay Township), on August 5, 1920. His parents were Leon and Pearl (Vicary) Crowl. He was a 4th generation Crowl. He graduated from Mason High School in 1938. Was a life time farmer, journeyman plasterer and custodian. He is a World War II Veteran who proudly served his country for 38 months in the Army. He served in the South Pacific from 1942 until he was discharged as a Staff Sargent in 1946. He pursued his career as a journeyman plasterer. He married the love of his life, Betty Jane on July 21,1946. Their love story continued with the birth Jim, Cherie and Cindy their children. Colon loved the land and farmed on land that will become a Centennial farm. Colon was very active in the community. He pursued many interests. His strong faith led him to be a Charter Member of All Saints Lutheran Church, Charter Member of the Mason Area Historical Society, Life Time member of the Post # 7309 (in which this oldest member had his own parking space for events), and the All Color Tractor Club. His euchre and bridge skills were always a challenge for others. He was also honored to be Citizen of the Year for Mason. Family was the utmost importance to Colon. He is survived by his lovely bride of 73 years, Betty Jane. Jim (Denise) Crowl, Cherie (Wayne) Mitchell, Cindy (Rick) Luce and special "daughters" Linda and Marie. There are also 22 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great, great granddaughter. Sister, Dorlene Bayhan and many cherished relatives. Great friends and members of his organizations. Preceding him in death were his parents, Leon and Pearl Crowl, sisters and their husbands, Constance and Jack Travers, Marilyn and Frank Twichell and grandson, Joey. Visitation will be at All Saints Lutheran Church, 720 W. South Street, Mason, MI 48854 from 6 to 8pm on Wed. October 16. Funeral Service will be at the Eden United Brethren Church, 1938 Eden Road, Mason, MI at 11 am on October 17th, with Pastor Christin Fawcett officiating. There will be a luncheon at the church, after the cemetery service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to All Saints Lutheran Church 720 W. South Street, Mason, MI 48854 and Mason Area Historical Society, 200 E. Oak St., Mason, MI 48854.We would also like to thank the care givers from Heartland Homecare and Hospice and Bright Star Agencies for the wonderful care for Colon and the family. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Ball Dunn Chapel. Visit www.grbdmason.com to leave your condolences.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019