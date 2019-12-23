Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Holmes Road Church of Christ
321 E. Holmes Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Holmes Road Church of Christ
321 E. Holmes Road
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Deepdale Memorial Gardens mausoleum
4108 Old Lansing Rd.
View Map
Colonel Gilbert Gerald Holmes


1917 - 2019
Colonel Gilbert Gerald Holmes Obituary
Colonel Gilbert Gerald Holmes

Holt - Colonel Gilbert Gerald Holmes died December 20, 2019, at the age of 102, after living a long and full life. He was born in Lansing, Michigan, on July 20, 1917, to Jennie E. (Knight) and Elwin C. Holmes. He is now at rest with his Lord, his parents, wife Melba I. (Roberts), son Gilbert G. Jr., and youngest daughter Brenda K. Marks. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert Holmes and Robert Holmes, sister Pearl Gaudette, and brother-in-law Ira L. Roberts. He is survived by his daughters: Luvenia Drakey and Trudy Jackson; grandchildren: Anthony Drakey II, Kaylynn Wolfgang, Christopher Drakey (Kelly), Deon Jackson (Cyndee), Kirk Jackson (Caitlin); great-grandchildren: Antonia Wolfgang, Emma Wolfgang, Nicholas Wolfgang, Vivian Drakey, Kathryn Drakey, James Drakey; great-great-grandson, Kayden Scott; and his sister, Ellen Kern, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Holmes Road Church of Christ, 321 E. Holmes Road at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th, with visitation beginning at noon. Entombment will follow immediately at Deepdale Memorial Gardens mausoleum, 4108 Old Lansing Rd. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
