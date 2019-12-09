|
|
Connie L. Esch
Lansing - Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on December 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born August 17, 1937 to Carl and Julia (Slattery) Lovejoy, she grew up in the Lansing area where she attended St. Mary's High School, graduating in 1955. She met the love of her life Gary E. Esch at St. Mary's and they were married on June 9, 1956. They spent 55 years together until he preceded her in death in 2012. Connie worked as a hairstylist for 60 years the majority of that time at Sister's Styling Salon. Connie's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, friends and loving neighbors. Connie had a lot of faith and was very devoted to her church St. Gerard where she also served as a honor guard. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and working as a volunteer St Sparrow's gift shop along with all her many friends she met along the way. Preceding her in death along with her husband, Gary; her daughter, Debra Esch DeMoss; her parents, Carl and Julia Lovejoy; her brothers, Mike and Jack Lovejoy; and her sister, Joyce Carmack. Surviving are her siblings, Carleen (Ron) Hoffman, Jerry (Janice) Lovejoy; her daughters, Vicki (Lynn) Esch, Sherry Esch, Tammy (Dave) VanDeVusse, Lori (David) Wippel, Kelly (Don) McJames; and her son, Gary L. Esch; son-in-law, Wallace DeMoss and her grandchildren, Dustin (Natasha) Wippel, Jenna Davis, Tyler (Ashley) Wippel, Danielle Esch, Valeri (Jeff) Gill, Angela VanDeVusse, Debra VanDeVusse; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday with a 7:00 P.M. Vigil in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 12, at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Fr, John P. Klein presiding. Viewing will be from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. Thursday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent Home for Children in memory of Connie. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019