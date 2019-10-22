|
Connie L. Platte
Westphalia - Connie Lou Platte, age 79, of Westphalia, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Connie was born on February 13, 1940, the daughter of Kenneth and Alice (Nolph) Henderson. At the age of 8 she was adopted by Horace and Mercedes Farley of Fowler. Connie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia. She was devoted to her faith, the Blessed Mother and the rosary. Connie loved her family and cherished all the memories that were made over the years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Ann; parents; grandson, Shane Platte; and sisters, Faye Henderson and Judy Carston. Surviving are beloved husband of 61 years, Bill; children, Chuck (Sue) Platte, Brian (Lisa) Platte, Pat (Arleen) Platte, Mark (Emily) Platte, Joni (Doug) Bengel, Dan (Kris) Platte, and Jeff (Heather) Platte; 33 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Robert) Brown; brother, Jim (Therese) Farley; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Platte and Mary Platte; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give their most heartfelt thanks to Elara Hospice of Michigan for the tender care they provided to Connie.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 26, 2019. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019