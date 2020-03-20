|
Connie Lou Carpenter
Lansing, MI - Age 71, went to be with her Lord, March 20, 2020 after a struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Connie was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, MI and was most recently a member at Saint Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing, MI. She was a graduate of Sturgis High School. Connie held several jobs over the years and was a merchandising rep. for the last 30 years. She is survived by her loving spouse of 51 years, Dale Carpenter; sons, Quenten Carpenter of Eaton Rapids, Cory Carpenter of Lansing and Benjamin (Jennifer) Carpenter of Granger, Indiana. She is a loving grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, Jack and Olivia Carpenter of Brighton, MI and Meghan, Dylan Mounts and Lauren Carpenter of Granger, Indiana. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Jack Hack and Joan Dalman of Sturgis, MI and her sister, Diane Gottschalk of Three Rivers, MI. Due to the pandemic there will not be a service or memorial at this time but a memorial may be scheduled in the future. Connie will be interned at Hillside Cemetery after cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sparrow Hospice in memory of Connie. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
