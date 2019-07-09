Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
7000 N. Sheldon Rd
Canton, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
7000 N. Sheldon Rd.,
Canton, MI
Resources
Connie Wall

Connie Wall Obituary
Connie Wall

Plymouth - Wall, (nee Kent) Connie, July 7, 2019 age 54 of Plymouth, formerly of Lansing.

Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Caroline (Brandon) Peach, Christine Wall, and Clara Wall. Dear sister of the late Marcia Kissinger. Dear cousin of Dayle Darby.

Connie is a 1983 Graduate of Lansing-Sexton High School.

Visitation Wednesday, June 10th 3-9 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth.

In state Thursday, July 11th 11 AM until the 12 PM Funeral Service at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7000 N. Sheldon Rd., Canton.

Interment Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 1471 E. 12 Mile Rd. Madison Heights, MI 48071.

To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 9, 2019
