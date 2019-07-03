Constance Lorraine May



Lansing - Connie May, Age 82, our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born on November 5, 1936, in Lansing, Mi and lived there most of her life. Connie retired from Oldsmobile in 1983, moved to Haslett in 2013 and Okemos in 2016. She loved spending time with family & friends, hosting and attending parties & family events, decorating for and celebrating all holidays, shopping, being outdoors to enjoy the warm summer sunshine and everything with sparkle & bling to match her personality. Surviving are her daughter Betty (Bill) Romsek, daughter-in-law Denise (Larry) Hayes, grandchildren Jessica (Jeff) Linman, Anna Romsek and Peter Romsek, great grandson Carter Linman, her sisters Joyce Walker and Teri Hafner, half- brother Arnold (Bill) Schimberg and several nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her son Roger May, her husband of 33 years Delbert May, very special partner Eugene Ellis, mother Ruth Schimberg, father Charles Schimberg, sister Janet Nelson, brothers Gary and Ronald Schimberg, half- sister Carol Ball, and 2 half -brothers Thorwald (Helen) Schimberg and Leland (Betty) Schimberg. Funeral Services for Connie will be at 12:00pm on July 5, 2019 at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home East Chapel, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11:00am to 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ingham County Animal Shelter: P.O. Box 238 Mason, Michigan 48854. Condolences can be made by going to www.greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on July 3, 2019