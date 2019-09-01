|
|
Cora Sue Elizabeth Gregg
Williamston - Cora Sue Gregg, 73, of Williamston died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home. She was born November 9, 1945 to Russell and Evelyn Allman . She married the love of her life David Roy Gregg Sr. on July 27, 1963. Visitation will be from 12pm-1pm on September 7, 2019, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E Middle St., Williamston, Michigan, with Graveside service immediately following the funeral at Summit Cemetery in Williamston. Second memorial service will be on September 8, 2019, at Crossroad Community Church, 475 E Progress Pkwy, Shelbyville, IN, at 2 pm. Please go to www.grwilliamston.com to view full obituary.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019