Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Summit Cemetery
Williamston, MI
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossroad Community Church
475 E Progress Pkwy
Shelbyville, MI
Cora Sue Elizabeth Gregg


1945 - 2019
Cora Sue Elizabeth Gregg Obituary
Cora Sue Elizabeth Gregg

Williamston - Cora Sue Gregg, 73, of Williamston died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at home. She was born November 9, 1945 to Russell and Evelyn Allman . She married the love of her life David Roy Gregg Sr. on July 27, 1963. Visitation will be from 12pm-1pm on September 7, 2019, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E Middle St., Williamston, Michigan, with Graveside service immediately following the funeral at Summit Cemetery in Williamston. Second memorial service will be on September 8, 2019, at Crossroad Community Church, 475 E Progress Pkwy, Shelbyville, IN, at 2 pm. Please go to www.grwilliamston.com to view full obituary.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
