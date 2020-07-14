Cornelius H. Nebbeling (Casey)
Grand Haven, MI - March 29, 1918 - July 5, 2020
Cornelius H. Nebbeling died at home in Grand Haven, MI on Sunday July 5, 2020 at the age of 102. Cornelius was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Good Friday March 29, 1918 to Dutch immigrants Dirk M. and Plonia (Blom) Nebbeling. He was the 2nd of 6 children and outlived them all: Victor (Elizabeth), Johann (Virginia), Pauline (Gerald Leversay), Anthony, and Dirk (Lillian). Graduating from South High School in 1936 Dad enrolled in GM's tool-and-die apprenticeship and worked in Bill Leer's experimental lab. Drafted 4/29/44 he joined the Navy training in electronics. Dad sailed on the USS Indianapolis to Guam not knowing its lethal cargo. Discharged 1/24/46 he enrolled in U of M driving to GR to work in Leer's lab on weekends. Receiving a BS Electrical Engineer U of M Class 1944 gave Dad a varied and satisfying career; he retired in 1983 from State of MI Building Division. Dad met red-headed Olga Zamiara at a dance in John Ball Park. He and Zamie married May 20, 1950, happily raising 3 children. They continued to dance until her death in 1986. Church friend, Donna Bergquist, captured Dad's heart. They explored, traveled and enjoyed the arts, marrying in August 1990. Donna passed in 1994 and Dad said she continued to bless him via her loving children and their families: Laurie, Jeanine, Pete, Matt and Maureen. A man of great intellect Dad was a lifelong learner taking diverse classes in Florida, Okemos and East Lansing; and regularly attending Calvin College's January Series this year too! He read Smithsonian Mag, to Amish romances, watched Nature and NPR, kept up on current events and gave "zingers" with his astute observations and dry wit. Dad was a wicked Scrabble player but played any game until he won! Family was integral in his life. He was a loving father, giving advice and help when asked, and he knew the answer to virtually every question we asked. Dad loved kids and was involved with his great-and grandchildren. Granddaughter Eliana was born 2011, then great-grands Naomi, Anya, Josiah and Elias Dunn 2012-2017-they were his greatest loves in his last years. Cornelius lived his faith in word and deed. He served his churches in every role from elder to Sunday school teacher; participated in classes and Thursday Bible Study at Russ's. He was humble, honest, honoring, kind, and steadfast, a truly nice man. In 2012 Dad moved to Grand Haven to live with his daughter and he loved it. Joining the senior center, he said "where else could an old man find so many new friends?"; he exercised daily, lunched and hung out with the billiard boys. The best friend was Kristi Wujcik, his young companion for 6 years of "fun days" with area adventures and laughter; she gave love and care in his last days. Dad deeply grieved the death of his grandson Caleb Nebbeling 1984 and granddaughter Rebecca Dunn 2020. His surviving family is: daughter Sally Dunn and Doug Doering, Gabriel (Ali) Dunn family; sons: David (Melanie) family Jennifer, Andrea, Maureen, Valerie, David John, Eliana (and families); James (Cheryl) family Jacob and Justin. He has many nephews, nieces and their families who remember him with love. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, from 2-5 PM at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Graveside service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Lansing, MI at St Josephs Cemetery 2520 W. Willow, Lansing Mi. at 12 noon. Lansing services will be recorded and available on sytsemfh.com
. Memorials may be sent to Four Pointes Center for Successful Living 1051 S. Beacon Blvd, Grand Haven, Mi. or your local Salvation Army. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com
.