East Lansing - I am Courtney Asselin Hagan. I was born in East Lansing, Michigan on July 1, 1993 to Jim and Mary Anne Hagan and I left this earth on April 25, 2019. I am gone but hopefully never forgotten. Aside from living large, when you think of me, I hope you will remember my beautiful, bright smile. Remember, too, that I love my family including my four big brothers and their spouses, my ten nieces and nephews, my very special aunts, uncles and cousins and my friends. I've been reunited with my Nana and my Grandpa with whom I share an indelible bond. Music is a big part of my life. I will always remember dancing to "Cecilia", by Simon and Garfunkel with my oldest brother, teaching my nieces and nephews the latest dance moves and calling a friend or family member whenever a song came on that we love. I'm passionate about fashion, cars, and speaking Spanish and red is my favorite color. I am especially fond of my collection of special and limited edition high-top Jordans. I also love to play basketball, to lift weights, to write poetry, and to have my hair braided. My varied passions are most enjoyable when shared with others. Please remember that though I lingered not long on this earth, I love people; I have a passion for giving and I lived life to the fullest. My life will be celebrated on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Country Club of Lansing, 2200 Moore's River Dr. Lansing, MI 48911. Should you care to share my passion for helping others, please send a donation to RISE Recovery Community, 217 N. Sycamore St., Lansing, MI 48933 or go to www.rrclansing.org.



I love you all and I am grateful to you for loving me. Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019