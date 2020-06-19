Craig F. Walker
1947 - 2020
Craig F. Walker

Lansing - Age 72, passed away June 17, 2020. He was born October 13, 1947, in Lansing, MI, to the late Francis and Ella Walker.

Craig retired as a nuclear engineer. He was an active member of the Lansing Masonic Lodge #33 F&AM and the Shriners. He was an automotive enthusiast and was an active participant in his grandchildren's lives. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his sons, Wayne (Margie) Walker of Painesville, OH, and Brian (Amy Winn) Walker of Lansing; grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, Traylee, Abby, and Ella Walker; and great-grandson, Jackson.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, with a Masonic Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Chicago, IL.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel
JUL
18
Service
12:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel
