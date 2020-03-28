|
Craig Francis Rice
It is with great sadness that the family of Craig Francis Rice announces his passing on March 21, 2020, at the age of 72. Craig now sits in Heaven alongside the love of his life and wife, Mary Ann. Craig is lovingly remembered by his children Lisa, Heather (Eddie), and Derek (Carrie) and will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Cayla, McKenzie, Alec, Olivia, Yzerman, Fischer, Henrik and his one sister, Judith (Boulas). Craig was predeceased by his wife Mary Ann; mother, Ellen; father, Richard; and brothers, Robert and Richard (Jr.). Craig was a life long resident of Lansing and retired from the Lansing Fire Department in 1996. A memorial and celebration of Craig's life will be held on a future date.
