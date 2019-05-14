|
Craig Joseph Ashley
Lansing, MI - Craig Joseph Ashley, age 58, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing Michigan. He was born September 4, 1961, in Lansing Michigan, to Francis and Margaret (Corcoran) Ashley. Craig worked for Yellow Cab company as a driver and enjoyed talking to the people he picked up in his cab. Craig lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing his guitar with friends, spending time with family and friends and enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions and MSU sports. He is survived by his brothers, Jeff Ashley, Brian Ashley and sister, Diane Ashley, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynn Ashley Parker and brother, Robert Ashley. Family, friends and others whose lives Craig touched are invited to a celebration of Craig's life, Saturday May 18, 2019 at Chisholm Hills Golf and Banquet Center 2395 Washington Road, Lansing Michigan, 48911 from 2pm to 4pm. The family was served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
