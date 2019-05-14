Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Craig Ashley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chisholm Hills Golf and Banquet Center
2395 Washington Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Joseph Ashley


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig Joseph Ashley Obituary
Craig Joseph Ashley

Lansing, MI - Craig Joseph Ashley, age 58, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing Michigan. He was born September 4, 1961, in Lansing Michigan, to Francis and Margaret (Corcoran) Ashley. Craig worked for Yellow Cab company as a driver and enjoyed talking to the people he picked up in his cab. Craig lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing his guitar with friends, spending time with family and friends and enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions and MSU sports. He is survived by his brothers, Jeff Ashley, Brian Ashley and sister, Diane Ashley, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynn Ashley Parker and brother, Robert Ashley. Family, friends and others whose lives Craig touched are invited to a celebration of Craig's life, Saturday May 18, 2019 at Chisholm Hills Golf and Banquet Center 2395 Washington Road, Lansing Michigan, 48911 from 2pm to 4pm. The family was served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now