Cristian Alberto Reyes-Torres
Battle Creek - August 5, 1994 - July 20, 2020
Cristian Alberto Reyes Torres, 25, of Battle Creek, passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Cristian was born on August 5, 1994, to Jesus Reyes-Montaña and Ma. Guadalupe Torres Rafael Reyes in Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico.
After moving to the United States and graduating from St. Philip High School, Cristian gained his Associate's Degree in both Arts and General Studies from Kellogg Community College. He worked as an assistant supervisor for Wenke Greenhouses. He was a devout member at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Cristian loved to travel and experience new things. He went on many adventures with his wife and family. He had an active lifestyle and enjoyed many outdoor activities such as golfing, hiking, kayaking and soccer. He also enjoyed spending time with his family- hanging out, watching movies, and eating chicken wings. Cristian had a love for animals of all kinds and had grand plans to adopt a white German Shepherd. He also had a love for the finer things in life; from the clothes he wore to attending symphonies and theaters, Cristian was the classiest tiger out there. He was a devout Christian and followed the example of Christ with all his heart. His personality and charm brought joy to all who knew him. His smile was contagious, even during his chemo treatments. Cristian had a heart of gold and always put others before himself. He found ways to make everyone feel special, even if they were strangers. Cristian will be remembered for his laughter, kindness and smile.
On November 3, 2017, at a church service in Battle Creek, Michigan, Cristian married the love of his life, Alivea Russell.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Pedro Torres Rafael.
Cristian will be missed by his wife, Alivea; parents, Jesus and Guadalupe Reyes; siblings, Edgar Reyes, Pedro Reyes, and Julissa Reyes; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members and close friends. He will also be missed by Alivea's parents, Stan and Barbara Russell; her siblings, Abigail Garberick, David Russell and Adrianne Russell and a host of family members.
A time of visitation will be held the evening prior, on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Battle Creek. A recitation of The Rosary will be held on Friday, at the church beginning at 8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 61 N. 23rd St, Battle Creek, Michigan. A committal service will follow at Battle Creek Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family who plan on doing something special in memory of him.
Memories, condolences, and photos may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.