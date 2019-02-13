|
|
Curtis "Curt" E May
Lansing - Age 79, our loving husband, dad, and grandpa passed away on February 11, 2019. Born October 10, 1939 in Lansing, MI. Curt retired from General Motors as a senior design engineer after 38 years of service. In retirement, he was a project mgr. for Lescoa. He loved R.C. Airplanes and also enjoyed motocross, dune buggies, go carts, NASCAR, and Formula 1, anything you could build to go faster. Most of all, he was a proud grandpa, along with being an avid MSU Spartan fan. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Carolyn J. May; 3 children, Kirk (Sandra) May, Kevin (Jane) May, and Kelly (Kris) Werner; 8 grandchildren, David (Amy) May, Erin (Alex Chavez-Yenter, fiancé) May, Addie (Jensen Postema, fiancé) May, Chelsea May, Hayden May, Kyle (Paola Petkova, Fiancée) Werner, Kollin Werner, and Kelsey Werner; and many other family members and friends. Curt was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Davis and Jack May. Visitation is from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Friday, Feb. 15, with services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing, MI. Contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice in memory of Curt. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 13, 2019