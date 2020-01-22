Resources
Curtis Lorain Welty

Curtis Lorain Welty Obituary
Curtis Lorain Welty

Ludington - Curtis Lorain Welty was born in Ludington, Michigan on the family farm on June 7, 1921. He married Gladys Marie Lawson on June 3, 1945. Curtis served in

WW II in the U.S. Navy as a patrol bomber pilot in the Pacific Theater. He was also founder of CW-Tariff Agency and CW-Transportation Consulting Service. He and his wife Marie worked side by side for many years and retired in 1989. They enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling the world. On January 21, 2020 Curtis passed away at the age of 98 at Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview, just four miles from his favorite place on earth, his home on Townline Lake. We will miss his lust for life and his great sense of humor. He gave us many laughs and memories (and many, many photos). His life touched so many people.

Dad, go and enjoy dancing with mother again!

Your loving family
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
