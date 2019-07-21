|
|
Curtis W. Babb
Menomonee Falls, WI - Curtis W. Babb, 67, passed away at home, in Menomonee Falls, WI on July 16, 2019. Although he moved numerous times, Curt considered Grand Ledge his home town. On July 2, 2014 - Curt received the gift of life, in the form of a double lung transplant. After the blessing of four additional years, his body was affected by the anti-rejection medications. He served in the National Guard, and had a successful career as a packaging engineer. He was inducted into the Michigan State University and the PMMI Packaging Halls of Fame in 2012. Curt retired from active work in 2011 and afterwards, operated a successful consulting business for several years. He actively gave back to society by serving on numerous boards, and associations. Active in scouts, he was a scout master, and received, the Order of the Arrow. Curt loved the outdoors, and was an avid golfer. Always thrilled, when achieving a "hole in one".
Curtis is survived by his wife, Paula (Tiedt) of 48 years, son Jeremy Babb, daughter Melisa (Kevin) Housel, 4 grandchildren; sister, Christine Ingalls, brothers: Carleton (Linda), Craig (Corine), Casey (Sue), and M. David (Nancy) Tiedt, and was preceded in death by his parents Carleton and Betty (Bannon) Babb and brother-in-law James Ingalls.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grand Ledge First United Methodist Church, 411 Harrison St., with interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Transplant Center, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019