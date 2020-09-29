Curtis William Dalaba
DeWitt - Curtis William Dalaba of DeWitt, Michigan knew that you need just three things to be happy in this world: love of God and family, something to do, and hope for eternity. Curt loved with his whole heart - he loved God, his Word, and all of His people, his wife, Anneliese, and his children and grandchildren. In fact, his early devotion to God led him to the love of his life. As the new pastor at Anneliese's church, frequent Sunday lunches with her family full of conversation and laughter were the start of their 33 years of marriage. Curt always made time for others and made sure they knew they were important to him, listening intently before providing his own words of wisdom without judgment. He was a man unafraid of showing emotion, gladly joining in laughter and tears. He loved welcoming others into his home and his heart.
Born July 23, 1955 and departing this life on September 25, 2020, Curt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stanley and Velma Lee, John Dalaba and Hester Dalaba Capwell. The love, support and guidance he gave will be remembered and cherished by his surviving family: his wife Anneliese Dalaba; children Amanda (Alireza) Ghanbarpour and Brendon (Kelsey) Dalaba; grandchildren Brayden, and Lukas Dalaba and Leila Ghanbarpour; parents, Oliver and Virginia Dalaba; and sister, Bonnie Dalaba Carter. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12 pm at Mount Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Rd., Lansing, MI. The Dalaba family will receive guests two hour prior at the church. Those desiring may make contributions to Assemblies of God World Missions, Memorial Fund Account # 891166(62), 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802-1894. Online condolences at www.grdewitt.com
.