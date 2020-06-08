Cynthia Jean Sarver
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Jean Sarver

East Lansing - Cynthia Jean Sarver, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. Born June 2, 1946 in Detroit to Joseph "Bing" and Jean (Damjanovich) Chonkich. Cynthia worked for over 30 years as an academic advisor at Michigan State University, guiding countless students through the College of Engineering. She felt she had the best job in the world and loved working with her students.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Roger Chonkich.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John Sarver; her daughters, Alison Principe and Lindsay McGovern; her son-in-laws Greg Principe and Brian McGovern; and her grandchildren, Cavan McGovern, Vivian Principe, Jonathan McGovern, and Alex Principe.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to join a livestream of the service at 1pm by visiting www.greastlansing.com or the funeral home's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Gorsline-Runciman-Funeral-Homes-163145830381110/

Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 https://www.alz.org/mglc.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
01:00 PM
www.greastlansing.com or https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Gorsline-Runciman-Funeral-Homes-163145830381110/
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved