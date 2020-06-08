Cynthia Jean Sarver
East Lansing - Cynthia Jean Sarver, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. Born June 2, 1946 in Detroit to Joseph "Bing" and Jean (Damjanovich) Chonkich. Cynthia worked for over 30 years as an academic advisor at Michigan State University, guiding countless students through the College of Engineering. She felt she had the best job in the world and loved working with her students.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Roger Chonkich.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John Sarver; her daughters, Alison Principe and Lindsay McGovern; her son-in-laws Greg Principe and Brian McGovern; and her grandchildren, Cavan McGovern, Vivian Principe, Jonathan McGovern, and Alex Principe.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to join a livestream of the service at 1pm by visiting www.greastlansing.com or the funeral home's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Gorsline-Runciman-Funeral-Homes-163145830381110/
Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Michigan Great Lakes Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 https://www.alz.org/mglc.
