Cynthia Masalkoski
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cynthia Jo "Cindy" Masalkoski

Cynthia Jo "Cindy" Masalkoski Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Jo Masalkoski

Holt - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the age of 58. Cindy was born on April 19, 1961 in Lansing, MI to the late Edward and Barbara (Zerkle) Smith. She loved story-telling, Hallmark movies, knitting and crocheting, her dogs, and camping. Cindy enjoyed her job providing childcare for the Holt Public Schools for over 19 years. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Ronald; her children, Jason (Ehricka), Adam Masalkoski, and Sarah Masalkoski; step-children, Marney (Matt) Turner, Cory Masalkoski, and Cody (Alison), Masalkoski; her brothers, David (Lisa), Randy (Natalie), Roger (Cheryl), and Craig (Colleen) Smith, along with many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel with Rev. Lyle Heaton officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00-4:00 & 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Saturday beginning at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the in memory of Cindy. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
