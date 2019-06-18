Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
203 E. First North Street
Laingsburg, MI 48848
(517) 651-5415
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
1966 - 2019
Cynthia Jones Obituary
Cynthia Jones

Laingsburg - Cynthia L. Jones age 53 of Laingsburg passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Cyndi was born on January 23, 1966 in Lansing, MI. She was adopted by Floyd and Virginia (Thompson) Starin. Cynthia married Larry Jones on April 15, 1995. she enjoyed plants, cooking, garage sales, auctions and being a grandmother.

Cyndi is survived by her husband, Larry Jones; son, Cory (Katie) Starin; grandson, Joseph Starin; brothers, Larry (Crystal) Starin, Craig (Tam Wolfe) Starin, Tom (Michelle) Starin and Rick (Karen) Starin; brother-in-law, Rob (Lynn) Jones; sister-in-law, Sandy Jones and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Contributions in Cyndi's name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 18, 2019
